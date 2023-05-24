Akhil Gogoi Asks People To Question Govt On Promises Made During Polls

Sivasagar MLA in Assam and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday said that people of Assam should question what happened to the report filed by high-level committee headed by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma pertaining to the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.
Addressing the media a day before Union home minister Amit Shah's visit, Akhil Gogoi highlighted the promises made by him and Prime Minister before the elections. Gogoi said that the BJP had put forward 10 promises in their election manifesto.
Akhil Gogoi said that the BJP had promised to implement the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and also promised to rid the state of floods. He said that Amit Shah had promised to implement the Clause 6 of Assam Accord.
Showing video evidence of the poll promises made by home minister Amit Shah and PM Modi, he asked as to what happened to the report filed by the retired Justice B K Sarma regarding the implementation of Clause 6.
Akhil Gogoi showed a video dated December 11, 2021 featuring Amit Shah and another video dated April 7, 2020 that showed PM Modi announcing the terms in their poll manifesto.
Moreover, Gogoi also said that the people of Assam should not forget and start asking these questions of the government.
He then turned his attention to the promise of ridding Assam of its annual flood problems. "They had promised to make Assam flood-free. Did that happen? They promised to build dams to control the water of Brahmaputra River. Did that also happen?" asked Gogoi.
Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi also challenged Amit Shah to answer as to when will these promises be fulfilled.
Akhil Gogoi said, "This government has created a major record and that is of taking fresh loans of up to Rs 43,508 crores to become the highest loan-taking government in the history of Assam."
He said, "The prior governments had taken loans of up to Rs 41,964 crores in 69 years."
In addition, he also alleged the government had killed 61 people in fake encounters in the last two years. The government has destroyed the lives of 145 people, he further alleged.