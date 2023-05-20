Akhil Gogoi Alleges Dictatorship In Assam, Compares It To "The Emergency"

Akhil Gogoi further questioned, “Do you want an Assam without freedom of speech? Do you really want an Assam without democratic rights? Do you want a state without protest; where free killings will be committed daily by the state, where prices will rise daily but you will not be able to raise your voice, where public resources will be handed over to capitalists daily, where illegal syndicates will continue but you cannot call them out, where conspiracies against the country, nation and people will continue every day but you will be forced to keep your mouth shut.”