Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi Suspended from Assembly for 2nd Day

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has been suspended from the winter session of the Assam Assembly for the second day by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Gogoi was asked to apologize to Minister Atul Bora for raising question on border issue.

The Sivasagar legislator was taken out of the house by putting marshal.

It has been alleged that Gogoi interrupted the house by misbehaving while the minister was answering the question.

After being suspended, Gogoi said, “I am proud on being suspended while questioning on the land issue.”

He was also suspended on the first day of the assembly session on Tuesday.

The Sivasagar legislator had wanted to ask a supplementary question pertaining to violence against women to which the Speaker disallowed.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary told Gogoi to ask question rather than giving lecture and suspended him from the Assembly.

After being suspended, Gogoi said that the house was only intolerant against him out of the opposition MLAs. “The government wants to do injustice to the constituency by re-determining the Sivasagar constituency,” he said.

"Assam tops the list among the Indian states in the crimes against women. Last year,48 women were raped and killed in Assam.Every day instances of chain snatching,sexual harassment is becoming common in cities like Guwahati.For raising this imp issue I was suspended from the ALA," he wrote in a tweet.