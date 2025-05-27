Akhil Gogoi Backs Gaurav Gogoi, Urges United Opposition to Defeat BJP in 2026 Assam Polls

In a significant political development, Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi extended heartfelt congratulations to Gaurav Gogoi on his recent appointment as the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

Addressing a press conference in Sivasagar, Akhil Gogoi voiced hope for an alliance between Raijor Dal and Congress to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly polls.

Gogoi stated that May 30 has been set as the deadline to finalize discussions regarding the proposed opposition alliance. “If BJP is to be defeated in 2026, all opposition forces must come together,” he emphasized.

On Allegations Against Gaurav Gogoi and his Wife

Akhil Gogoi also responded to the BJP’s controversial claims regarding Gaurav Gogoi's visit to Pakistan and his wife's alleged links to the country. He said, “If Gaurav Gogoi’s wife has any Pakistani link, the government must take legal action. Why haven’t they? There is the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Chief Minister, investigating agencies, and the Assam Police. If there is substance, act on it. If not, this will be seen as mere political propaganda — similar to how the Bangladeshi issue has been politicized in Assam.”

Remarks on the Duliajan Incident and Shankar Baruah's Arrest

Gogoi also addressed the Duliajan incident and the arrest of Shankar Baruah, advising the youth leader to avoid getting involved in controversies unrelated to him. Criticizing the manner of Baruah’s arrest, Gogoi said, “The use of handcuffs was unnecessary. He is an indigenous youth. Under BJP rule, our indigenous youth are being exploited and harassed by outsiders.”

He further remarked that Baruah had previously left the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) over another controversy and warned, “If he continues to engage in such disputes, his career will be jeopardized.”

Criticism of BJP on Deportation of Illegal Bangladeshis

Commenting on the longstanding issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, Gogoi accused the BJP government of inaction. “The number of deportations has been lowest under BJP rule. Illegal immigrants must be deported, but the issue shouldn’t be exploited for political mileage,” he said.

Dismisses BJP’s 'Pro-Pakistan' Remarks on Gaurav Gogoi’s Appointment

Reacting to BJP leaders who accused Congress of promoting 'pro-Pakistan' leanings by appointing Gaurav Gogoi as APCC chief, Akhil Gogoi dismissed the statements as “baseless and politically motivated.”

