Asomiya Yuva Mancha Warns Protest if Gogoi Fails to Clarify Wife's Citizenship

In a fiery press conference, the Asomiya Yuva Mancha launched a blistering attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, raising serious questions about alleged foreign connections involving his wife. The youth organization demanded immediate clarification from Gogoi on whether his wife holds Pakistani citizenship.

“We want to know if Gaurav Gogoi’s wife is Pakistani or not. He must clarify the situation,” the Mancha stated strongly.

The controversy reignited following earlier remarks by senior Congress leader Ripun Bora, who allegedly claimed that Gogoi’s wife “draws a salary from Pakistan.” The Mancha pointed out the irony of a senior leader from Gogoi’s own party levelling such accusations, adding, “His own party leader has exposed him.”

“We Have Not Forgotten Pahalgam”: Mancha Warns of Protest

In an emotionally charged moment, the group invoked the memory of the Pahalgam massacre in Jammu and Kashmir, stating, “We have not forgotten how Hindus were selectively hunted and killed.”

Asomiya Yuva Mancha warned that if Gaurav Gogoi fails to publicly clarify the allegations, they will initiate statewide protests.

“If Gogoi doesn’t offer a clear explanation, we will not hesitate to oppose him,” they declared.

Unusual Plea to CM: “Rehabilitate Gogoi’s Wife in Assam”

In an unexpected turn, the organization urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to consider rehabilitating Gaurav Gogoi’s wife in Assam and to offer her employment locally, instead of allowing her to “receive a salary from Pakistan.”

The group further questioned why Gogoi has not taken legal action if the allegations are false:

“If the accusations are baseless, why hasn’t Gaurav Gogoi filed a defamation case against the Chief Minister?”

“If Ties with Pakistan Exist, Gogoi Must Apologize”

Declaring their patriotic stance, the Mancha said, “We are not with Pakistan. If Gaurav Gogoi’s wife has ties to Pakistan, he must be held accountable.” They demanded that Gogoi issue a public apology to the people of Assam if any connection with Pakistan is confirmed.

The group also hinted that the Chief Minister may have given Gogoi until September 10 to publicly apologize.

“We stand with what is right. We are the Asomiya Yuva Mancha,” they concluded.

