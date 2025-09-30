Akhil Gogoi Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike, Demands CBI Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death

Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday began an indefinite hunger strike in Guwahati's Chachal, intensifying the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Assam’s music legend Zubeen Garg.

Addressing reporters, Gogoi demanded the immediate arrest of all individuals allegedly involved in the case. He questioned the state’s police department, remarking, “When petty thieves are subjected to encounters, why are those accused in Zubeen Garg’s death allowed to hold Facebook live sessions and allowed to enjoy Durga puja holidays?”

The Raijor Dal chief further alleged a large-scale financial scam in connection with the North East Festival, claiming that several political leaders were involved. He urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Raising concerns over the detention of Ajay Phukan and Victor Das under the National Security Act (NSA), Gogoi asserted that the Governor must clarify the basis of such actions to the people of Assam. He also demanded their immediate release.

Gogoi went on to question whether a fashion show organized by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma was held shortly after Garg’s death and insisted that those associated with the event must give a public explanation.

“Seeking justice for Zubeen Garg cannot be equated with sedition. If it is considered sedition, then every Assamese stands guilty of it,” he said.

Earlier, Gogoi, accompanied by Raijor Dal members, submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan, pressing for a fair and transparent probe into Garg’s death.

Meanwhile, the Governor has reportedly decided not to attend Durga Puja festivities this year and has also announced that he will not celebrate his birthday on October 3.

“I will continue my hunger strike until the Chief Minister himself comes to Chachal and addresses the people directly,” Gogoi declared.

Also Read: Assam Organization Demands Murder Investigation Into Zubeen’s Drowning in Singapore