Akhil Gogoi Blasts Assam Govt Over ADRE Exam Handling and Internet Shutdown

A total of 11,23,204 candidates across Assam were scheduled to take the written examination for Grade III posts of the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) on Sunday. The exam commenced at 10:30 am across 2,305 centers statewide. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) administered the written examination on behalf of the SLRC. Candidates were required to report to their exam centers two hours before the exam began. Over 70,000 invigilators were deployed across the state, with Guwahati alone hosting 329 centers, each accommodating around 500 candidates.