“Akhil Gogoi Can’t Form Govt Even After 500 Years”: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 2 launched a fresh political offensive against the reported understanding between the Congress and Raijor Dal ahead of the Assembly elections, declaring that the Opposition alliance has no future in the state.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of new school buildings, Sarma said the Congress-led Opposition was preparing for political damage control even before a major press conference scheduled for February 8. He claimed the upcoming briefing would expose a wider “network” linked to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

“This will not be limited to one issue. The entire network will be brought before the public,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the revelations would significantly alter the political narrative in Assam.

Taking a swipe at the reported Congress–Raijor Dal tie-up, Sarma said Opposition leaders were free to form governments “in Pakistan or Bangladesh,” but ruled out any chance of them coming to power in Assam. He also dismissed the political standing of Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, remarking that he could not form a government in the state “even after 500 years.”

The Chief Minister further alleged that Gaurav Gogoi was approaching Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi with the sole aim of launching a coordinated attack on him after the February 8 press conference.

According to Sarma, the Opposition’s moves were politically driven and intended to counter the BJP’s narrative ahead of the disclosures he plans to make.

In a pointed message to Opposition leaders, Sarma said this was the “right time” for Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi to finalise seat-sharing arrangements, claiming their political relevance would diminish after February 8.

“They should take whatever advantage they can before February 8, because after that, things will change,” he said.

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi’s Voter Manipulation Claim, Gaurav Gogoi’s ‘Greater Assam’: BJP Slams Both