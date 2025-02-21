Akhil Gogoi Challenges CM Sarma Over Wife’s Appointment, Property Allegations; Demands Dual Probe

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has escalated his confrontation with Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding investigations into two separate allegations—one concerning the appointment of his wife, Dr. Gitashree Tamuly, as an Assistant Professor at B. Barooah College in 2011, and the other regarding the acquisition of his private residential property in Nizarapar, Chandmari.

Gogoi’s demand for a probe into his property ownership comes in response to Sarma’s statement in the Assam Legislative Assembly on February 20, 2025, where the CM alleged that the house was purchased through wealth amassed via unlawful means. Expressing outrage in a letter to Sarma, Gogoi insisted that the remarks had hurt his and his wife’s dignity. He challenged the CM to conduct an investigation, stating that if any wrongdoing was proven, he would hand over the property to the Assam government.

Simultaneously, Gogoi has called for an inquiry into Dr. Tamuly’s appointment, refuting Sarma’s allegations that the recruitment was illegal. In a significant development, Dr. Tamuly has reportedly decided to abstain from her duties as an Associate Professor until the inquiry is completed, signalling her willingness to cooperate.

Meanwhile, the Assembly session took a personal turn when Sarma revisited a 2009 controversy involving his then two-year-old daughter. The CM accused Gogoi of dragging his child into a political controversy over the alleged purchase of a car in her name, expressing lingering resentment.

"In 2009, you tried to drag my two-year-old daughter for purchasing a car in her name. Till date, I am hurt by what you did to my child," Sarma said, adding that his family disapproves of his interactions with Gogoi. He also remarked that the car in question is now commonplace, implying the controversy was unnecessary.

The escalating war of words between the two leaders underscores their long-standing political rivalry. As the debate over Dr. Tamuly’s appointment and Gogoi’s property acquisition unfolds, all eyes are on whether Sarma will order formal inquiries into both matters.

