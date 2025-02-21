Assam Police Identify 10 Suspects in Attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain

Assam Police have identified 10 individuals allegedly involved in the attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain in Nagaon on February 20. The details of the accused were shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official X handle, where he assured that legal action would be taken against them.

"The police have identified the individuals involved in the alleged incident of assault on Congress MP Sri Rakibul Hussain," CM Sarma stated, reinforcing the government’s stance on maintaining law and order.

The police have identified the individuals involved in the alleged incident of assault on Congress MP Sri Rakibul Hussain. The identified persons are as follows:

1/ Harun of Jamtola

2/ Haresh of Fakoli

3/ Basir of Tamulitup

4/ Kasem Ali of Kawoimari

5/ Rosidul of Kawoimari

6/… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 21, 2025

On the other hand, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain has officially filed an FIR at Nagaon Sadar Police Station regarding the attack on him in Rupahihat on Thursday. The complaint was lodged in the presence of his son, Tanzil Hussain, along with several party workers.

According to the FIR, the MP has named 22 individuals as being involved in the attack.

It may be mentioned that Hussain was attacked by the miscreants at Natun Bazar while on his way to attend a Congress workers' meeting in Gunabari. Eyewitnesses claim that the assailants, with their faces covered in black cloth, waved black flags before launching the assault. The attack also left his bodyguard injured, escalating tensions in the area.

Meanwhile, the Assam Assembly witnessed a heated uproar over the incident, with the opposition Congress MLAs storming the Well of the House in protest. The chaos led Speaker Biswajit Daimary to adjourn the session twice within the first 30 minutes. The opposition had demanded an adjournment motion to discuss the attack, but the request was denied, triggering further disruption.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia slammed the government, stating that the Chief Minister’s response in the Assembly lacked any sign of remorse or apology for the assault on Hussain. Minister Pijush Hazarika, in defense of the government, countered that the culprits had already been identified and action was underway. However, dissatisfied with the response, Congress legislators continued their protest, leading to repeated adjournments.

The ruling BJP MLAs retaliated, accusing the Congress of double standards and recalling instances of attacks on BJP leaders during the Congress regime, which allegedly went unpunished. With tensions running high, Speaker Daimary attempted to restore order but was forced to suspend proceedings twice due to the relentless ruckus.