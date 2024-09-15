Akhil Gogoi Criticizes BJP’s Sonapur Eviction as 2026 Election Tactic

Sibsagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Sunday accused the state government of using the Sonapur eviction drive as a political maneuver to divert attention from the online trading scam issue.
Addressing the media in Guwahati, Gogoi said, “The Sonapur eviction drive is BJP’s political move for the 2026 Assembly election. As BJP has lost its hold in Upper Assam and people have started to hate the party, they are evicting people in Sonapur to gather support in Upper Assam. We are not opposing the eviction drive at Sonapur tribal belt and block; however, the way the eviction drive was carried out was illegal and not as per the procedure. It’s contempt of both the Supreme Court of India and Gauhati High Court.”
Gogoi further alleged that the eviction drive was executed after some state cabinet ministers and their family members' names surfaced in the online trading scams. “This is a political move to divert the situation and nothing else,” added Gogoi.
Earlier, two people were killed in police firing, and at least 15 policemen were injured during a massive clash in Assam's Sonapur on Thursday as the eviction drive unfolded. The police assert that the people involved are illegal encroachers, while local residents claim that the land in dispute belongs to them. The conflict centers around a 200-bigha government land that has allegedly been occupied by individuals termed as 'outsiders.'
Violent scenes emerged as police and administrative officials were attacked by a group of encroachers armed with sticks and other weapons. The attackers targeted both the officials and their vehicles. In response, the police fired shots to disperse the crowd. Two people who sustained injuries were taken to Sonapur District Hospital but succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. The crowd, initially dispersed, returned with increased aggression.
A circle officer and a magistrate from Sonapur were among those injured, along with several police personnel. Following the attack, police and administrative officials had to flee the scene to avoid further violence. The Kamrup Metropolitan District authorities have continued their eviction drive at Kachutoli, which has entered its fourth day today.
A police official at the scene said, "We tried to pacify the situation through talks. However, the crowd was reluctant to listen to us. They attacked us first, injuring 15 to 20 of our men and women. As such, we had to open fire in retaliation."