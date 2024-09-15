Akhil Gogoi Criticizes BJP’s Sonapur Eviction as 2026 Election Tactic

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Gogoi said, “The Sonapur eviction drive is BJP’s political move for the 2026 Assembly election. As BJP has lost its hold in Upper Assam and people have started to hate the party, they are evicting people in Sonapur to gather support in Upper Assam. We are not opposing the eviction drive at Sonapur tribal belt and block; however, the way the eviction drive was carried out was illegal and not as per the procedure. It’s contempt of both the Supreme Court of India and Gauhati High Court.”