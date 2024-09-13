Are Tribal Belts and Blocks in Assam at Risk?

Following the violent clash during the Sonapur eviction drive on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media on Friday, shedding light on the background and the government's stance on the issue.
Sarma explained that the Tribal Belt and Block law in Assam, which protects the land rights of certain backward classes, was introduced based on Chapter X of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, and was implemented in 1947 by the first Chief Minister of Assam, Gopinath Bardoloi.
Sarma accused encroachers, who he claimed are not landless but residents of Bura Buri village near Sonapur with names listed in the voter rolls, of gradually infiltrating Dimoria and creating a substantial voter base over the years.
"They entered Dimoria and created up to 4,000 to 5,000 votes, which eventually grew to 20,000 to 25,000 voters. These votes influence political decisions and obstruct eviction drives. Naturally, no political party wants to lose such a vote bank," Sarma stated.
He also mentioned that land brokers in Sonapur have been identified for selling land to these encroachers and assured that action against them will be taken soon.
“Yesterday’s incident in the tribal belt and block at Sonapur leaves a clear picture about the other tribal belts and blocks in the state. We will evict all the non-tribals who had encroached in the said tribal belt and block,” Sarma added.
The Chief Minister also criticized the protesters who clashed with police, noting that they chanted slogans used in recent violence in Bangladesh.
“They blocked trains and used weapons like sticks, daggers, and machetes—some even picked up by kids and elderly people. If the police hadn't reinforced and retaliated, there could have been a massive massacre,” Sarma warned.
Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh provided additional details, explaining that recent reports suggested Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter Assam through the border. This led to concerns about encroachment in the tribal belt and block.
“We brought this matter to the notice of Chief Minister Sarma, who directed us to investigate. The Sonapur belt was declared a tribal belt in 1950, and our investigation revealed that the residents do not belong to the specific class authorized to stay there,” Singh said.
He detailed that on September 9, 2024, an eviction drive was carried out, removing around 248 bighas of land occupied by 151 people living in 300 houses.
Singh added that the situation turned violent when a section of the people attacked police and authorities. “There is a conspiracy to instigate people against the police. During the last four days, the eviction drive was conducted peacefully. However, on Thursday, people started picking stones from a nearby railway track and pelted officials,” he explained.
DGP Singh reported that approximately 22-23 police personnel and administrative officials were injured, several police vehicles were damaged, and police had to fire shots to control the crowd, resulting in two casualties.
“A case has been registered, and everything will be revealed in the investigation. Action will be taken as per the policies of the government,” Singh concluded.