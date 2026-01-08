Akhil Gogoi Dares Dilip Saikia To Swear Innocence In Goddess Kamakhya's Name

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Thursday challenged BJP state president Dilip Saikia to swear in the name of Goddess Kamakhya as the latter sought to refute serious allegations of instructing BJP workers to identify and delete around 10,000 names from the voter list who are likely not to vote for the saffron party.

Advertisment

Gogoi, who visited Zubeen Garg’s Samadhi Khetra today to mark the foundation day of his party Raijor Dal, claimed to have called the senior BJP leader multiple times to visit the revered Maa Kamakhya temple and swear innocence before the goddess, only to receive no answer from Saikia.

“I called up Dilip da thrice yesterday to ask him to go to Kamakhya temple and swear in the name of the goddess if I have lied. I will also accompany him and swear that what I told was the truth,” Gogoi told reporters today, lambasting the BJP state president.

Serious Allegations

This comes in the wake of serious allegations that Gogoi levelled against Saikia and other senior party leadership of being involved in plans to delete the names of voters from the electoral rolls in at least 60 assembly constituencies, particularly in areas that do not support the ruling party. He claimed that instructions were issued to carry out the deletions by the 12th of this month.

The Sivasagar MLA also name-dropped cabinet minister Ashok Singhal, accusing him of being actively involved in efforts to alter voter lists across multiple constituencies. Citing the footage of a video conference involving Dilip Saikia, Gogoi further demanded that it be immediately secured, preserved, and made public.

Earlier, Gogoi had claimed to have photographic evidence, saying the BJP would have denied the existence of the video conference had he not produced proof. “Since I have photos, they cannot deny it,” he said, alleging that the party is now attempting to backtrack from the discussions.