Akhil Gogoi Demands CM Sarma’s Resignation Over Arms License Move

Taking a sharp jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi demanded his immediate resignation following the state cabinet's recent decision on providing arms licenses to indigenous people residing in vulnerable regions of the state.

Addressing the media, Akhil Gogoi stated that by allowing people to carry arms, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has failed as the Home Minister of Assam.

“If the Chief Minister wants to say that India cannot give security to its citizens, and that citizens are responsible for their security, then this means that the Home Department has failed. And that he has also failed as the Chief Minister as well as the Home Minister of Assam. He should resign after making that statement,” Gogoi said.

Referring to reported instances of land encroachment and rising insecurity among indigenous communities, Gogoi added, “If it is true that outsiders have encroached on indigenous lands, and that the indigenous people are insecure, then the Home Departments of both the Centre and the State have failed.”

Reacting strongly to the CM’s proposition to arm civilians for self-defence, Gogoi remarked, “If he wants to provide arms to people, and wants them to be responsible for their security, then I believe that the Chief Minister should resign immediately. And he must also declare that he can no longer provide security to the people of Assam.”

