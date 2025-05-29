Assam Cabinet's Arms License Proposal "Insensitive": Bhupen Borah

In a sharp critique of the Assam Cabinet’s recent proposal to ease the issuance of arms licenses, Congress leader Bhupen Borah termed the move "insensitive and shortsighted". Speaking to the media on Thursday, Borah expressed strong opposition to the idea, questioning the motive behind encouraging public possession of firearms.

“If crime control is handed over to the general public, then what role will the police have? The Chief Minister may not be aware, but what is the Chief Secretary doing? Possession of lethal weapons is governed by national law," Bhupen Borah questioned.

He further said, “We don’t want guns. Give us employment. Such shortsighted decisions in the Cabinet may take us back to the dark days. History will not forgive this.”

Borah also accused the Chief Minister of distracting the public from real issues. "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is deliberately diverting attention from the core development issues. Look at Guwahati’s condition today—the entire city has been flooded. People have seen the reality of the so-called Smart City. Yet, the CM remains silent on these matters,” he said.

On the other hand, speaking on the controversy surrounding Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Borah said, “Since a Special Investigation Team has been formed, let them submit their report. Let September 10 come—we will see, and so will you.”

He added, “We are waiting for the SIT’s findings. Gaurav Gogoi responded yesterday, although I had asked him not to. I believe in waiting for the official report.”

Criticising the state government for repeatedly targeting Gogoi, Borah remarked, “Is there no other issue in Assam besides Gaurav Gogoi?”

He also took a dig at the government’s decision to rename the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. “Instead of changing names, why not build a new stadium and name it after the person you want to honour?”

Slamming the Chief Minister for allegedly attempting to influence the media, Borah stated, “It is not the CM’s job to dictate how the media should function. He cannot act as the self-appointed guardian of the press.”

