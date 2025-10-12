Akhil Gogoi demands Justice for Zubeen Garg, Criticizes Assam Government

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi today addressed a press conference demanding justice for singer Zubeen Garg.

Speaking at the press meet, Gogoi emphasized that real justice for Zubeen Garg would require two things. First, if the case is established as a murder under Section 100 of the BNSS, the accused should face capital punishment.

Second, if the death was not proven as murder but resulted from negligent actions, the accused must face life imprisonment under Indian law.

“The ongoing investigation by SIT and CID will determine whether the accused receive imprisonment or death penalty. But the way the Assam government is handling the probe, Zubeen Garg cannot hope for real justice,” Gogoi stated.

He criticized procedural lapses in the investigation, particularly concerning international coordination.

Gogoi explained that if the case involves foreign jurisdictions, such as Singapore, the investigation must comply with the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) and be routed through proper court channels, not directly via CID.

He claimed that previous communications sent by Assam authorities bypassed proper legal protocols, undermining the investigation.

“The cultural event in Singapore,was organized under the Indian External Affairs Ministry and the High Commission of India in Singapore. Even though Shyamkanu was invloved in the festival but who organised this finacially? governement off Assam should look into this matter thoroughly” Gogoi said.

He accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of failing to ensure the proper handling of the case, saying the state government’s approach has been misguided, favoring certain individuals.

Gogoi reiterated that justice requires thorough, on-ground investigation, including interviews and field mapping in Singapore if needed.

He urged the Central Government to take over the investigation and hand it to the CBI to ensure transparency and accountability.

"Investigation should be there face to face not through video call".

he even metioned " i also have 165 cases registered against me but i still have not talked with the government to revoke these cases?"

Also Read: Piyush Hazarika Criticizes Akhil Gogoi For Politicizing Zubeen Garg’s Legacy