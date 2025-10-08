Piyush Hazarika Criticizes Akhil Gogoi For Politicizing Zubeen Garg’s Legacy

Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika has strongly criticised MLA Akhil Gogoi on social media, accusing him of exploiting Zubeen Garg’s name for political gain.

Hazarika highlighted that Gogoi had previously banned Zubeen Garg from performing at the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) stage, and even prevented other artists from presenting Zubeen’s songs.

“This is Akhil Gogoi’s true version of ‘Zubeen-love’!, he stated.

Hazarika wrote in a social media post that He barred Zubeen from the stage in the past, and now shamelessly uses his name for political purposes after the singer’s untimely death.

Pijush Hazarika also included a photo from a previously published newspaper report.

Earlier, after Zubeen's Death, Akhil Gogoi announced an indefinite strike demanding justice for Zubeen Garg.

And at the Adhyashraddha ceremony of Zubeen Garg in Kahilipara, Gogoi asserted that he is even ready to resign from politics and relinquish his MLA seat if justice for the beloved icon is not delivered.

