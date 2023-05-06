Akhil Gogoi Directed to Appear in NIA Court on May 26

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Chief Akhil Gogoi on Saturday has been directed to appear in National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on May 26.
The trial that was scheduled to be held today was not completed as the new NIA judge was not available due to which the trial had to be postponed till May 26, sources informed.
On April 6, Gogoi, appearing before NIA court, alleged that the government was conspiring to keep him in jail during the Assam Assembly.
Last month, the Supreme Court had directed the release of Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on bail in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his offensive against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and alleged Maoist links.
The court however upheld an order by the Gauhati High Court which had set aside Gogoi's discharge in the case.
The order was reserved by a bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal after arguments were concluded in the matter.