Akhil Gogoi Fires Back at CM Sarma: "Investigate If You Dare!"

On Sunday, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi held a press conference at his residence in Guwahati, responding to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks regarding the land of his residence and the controversy surrounding his wife, Dr. Gitashree Tamuly’s appointment.

During the press meet, Gogoi made several explosive statements against the Chief Minister. He recalled that on February 20, CM Sarma had leveled allegations against him in the Assam Assembly.

Gogoi had challenged him to an investigation, to which the CM responded with "Challenge Accepted." Now, Gogoi has reiterated his challenge, urging the CM to investigate his wife’s appointment if any wrongdoing is suspected.

Defending Gitashree Tamuly's Appointment

Akhil Gogoi dismissed the allegations surrounding his wife's appointment, stating that Gitashree Tamuly secured her job purely based on merit. He emphasized that his wife had to overcome several hurdles posed by then-Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with MLAs Jayanta Malla Baruah and Pijush Hazarika, who allegedly attempted to block her appointment simply because she was Akhil Gogoi's wife.

Gogoi revealed that after CM Sarma forwarded her file to then-Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, the latter found no irregularities and gave a clean chit. He asserted that Tamuly neither sought favors nor used undue influence to secure the job. He also named the members of the selection board, highlighting their credibility.

"If there was any irregularity, let the government dismiss her from the post or even arrest her," Gogoi challenged.

On His Residence in Nizarapar

The MLA clarified that his house in Nizarapar is not owned by him but was built by his wife with a loan. He invited journalists to inspect the small three-room house and compare it with the lavish properties of other MLAs. He remarked, "No other MLA today resides in such a small house."

Sharp Attacks on CM Sarma

Taking direct aim at CM Sarma, Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister has amassed massive wealth through corruption. He questioned Sarma’s ethics, challenging him to probe his own financial dealings, including scandals related to TADA, Saradha, Louis Berger, and the North Cachar Hills scam.

Gogoi sarcastically addressed the CM, saying,

"Lord, your words are final. You are the king, and we are mere subjects. The accused is now the investigator, while the actual investigators are told to stay away."

He further accused CM Sarma of trying to discredit B. Borooah College by suggesting irregularities in Tamuly's appointment and questioned why Sarma, as the then-Education Minister, did not resign if he knew of any wrongdoing.

On Sarma's Alleged Wealth and Family

Gogoi asserted that CM Sarma has accumulated vast properties in his wife’s name and is now attempting to deflect attention by targeting him. He warned that if he starts investigating Sarma’s family assets, the Chief Minister would have to hide.

He also raised questions about the recruitment scam in APSC, alleging that many appointees were close to Sarma. He even mentioned Sarma’s brothers and their alleged improper appointments, demanding an inquiry into their recruitment.

Gogoi claimed that even Tarun Gogoi was not innocent in the APSC recruitment scam, though Sarma allegedly played a major role.

Final Challenge to CM

The Sibasagar MLA challenged the Chief Minister to order a CBI investigation into the APSC scam if he truly stands for ethics. He alleged that Sarma had even acquired properties in his young daughter’s name, questioning, "Who buys two cars in a five-year-old’s name?"

Ending with a fiery remark, he said,

"If you take me on, your truth will be exposed. If I speak out fully, you won’t be able to remain the Chief Minister."

He urged the CM to leave him in peace, stating that he and his wife have done nothing illegal. Finally, he remarked,

"The amount spent on CM Sarma’s bathroom is likely more than what was spent on my entire house in Nizarapar. If he dares to investigate, everything will become clear."