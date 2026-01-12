"Akhil Gogoi Misleading People on Voter List Revision": Kamakhya Prasad Tasa

Lumding witnessed a sharp political exchange on Sunday as Kaziranga Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa accused Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi of misleading the public over the Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Lumding, MP Tasa said that Akhil Gogoi was attempting to confuse voters by making speeches and issuing “misleading explanations” without understanding the ground reality of the voter list revision process.

Tasa stated that the Special Revision process is being conducted in a disciplined and transparent manner strictly under the guidelines of the Election Commission. He clarified that there is no scope for arbitrary deletion of voters’ names and that the Election Commission has ensured full protection of voters’ rights.

“If any voter’s name is removed by mistake during the process, there is a complete provision to reapply and restore the name,” the MP said, adding that the Election Commission has taken all necessary steps to ensure fairness and accountability.

Targeting Akhil Gogoi directly, Tasa alleged that the Raijor Dal leader was trying to gain political mileage by spreading confusion instead of providing correct information to the people. “He has neither visited the field nor studied the process properly. Instead, he is trying to mislead the public through speeches and half-baked narratives,” Tasa claimed.

The MP also criticised Gogoi for raising allegations based on a single photograph of Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, calling it baseless and irresponsible. “It is not clear what conversation was taking place in that photo or under what circumstances it was taken. Using such unclear visuals to create fear and suspicion among people is unfortunate,” he said.

Lumding MLA Shibu Mishra, who was also present at the event, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the BJP has always stood firm on democratic values and the protection of citizens’ rights. He expressed confidence that the public would give a fitting response to those spreading misinformation about the SR process.

The inauguration event was attended by senior BJP leaders, party workers and a large number of supporters. Leaders said the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan will play a key role in strengthening the party’s organisational structure in the region and in enhancing outreach and service-oriented activities among the public.

