"No Letter Rogatory Sent, No Justice Possible,” Akhil Gogoi Questions SIT’s Credibility

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoion Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Assam government and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg, questioning the legality and sincerity of the ongoing investigation.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Sivasagar, Gogoi said that people across Assam were “deeply dissatisfied” with the way the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and SIT were handling the case.

He also expressed doubt over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks suggesting that Zubeen’s death was a “murder.”

“I have been studying the case closely. As a legislator and a lawmaker, I must state clearly that the Assam government will not be able to deliver justice in Zubeen Garg’s death,” Gogoi said.

He pointed out that because the incident took place abroad, the case involved complex legal challenges. “Even though India and Singapore have a treaty, obtaining justice in such cases is not simple.

Both countries have separate laws. As per legal protocol, the Indian court handling this case must send a formal Letter Rogatory to Singapore seeking evidence and witness statements. Without that, any foreign evidence will not be admissible in an Indian court,” Gogoi explained.

Citing precedent, Gogoi referred to the Madras High Court’s ruling in the Jayalalithaa case, which stated that evidence from another country must be obtained through a Letter Rogatory for the trial to be valid.

“No such letter has been sent in Zubeen’s case. Therefore, Singapore is under no legal obligation to cooperate,” he added.

He revealed that the state government had only sent a communication to the Ministry of Home Affairs, through which SIT head Munna Prasad Gupta visited Singapore but returned “empty-handed.”

Gogoi warned that if investigators fail to collect admissible evidence, “the court will have no option but to dismiss the case due to lack of proof.”

Questioning the SIT’s approach, Gogoi said, “If the Chief Minister and the SIT truly believe it was murder, why have investigators not visited the exact location where it happened? The Singapore police report alone cannot deliver justice.”

He also demanded answers to several crucial questions — whether Zubeen was allowed to jump into the water without a life jacket, whether the yacht driver was interrogated or brought to India, and whether the seawater and related substances were ever scientifically tested.

Gogoi further alleged that Union Minister Pabitra Margherita played a key role in organizing the North East Festival in Singapore, and therefore “should have been the first person summoned for questioning.” Instead, Gogoi criticized the SIT for interrogating “a tea vendor and a Bihu committee member” while ignoring key figures.

Accusing the Chief Minister of “dramatizing the issue for political mileage,” Gogoi said, “This entire investigation is an eyewash. Without proper legal coordination with Singapore and admissible evidence, the accused will easily secure bail during the first hearing.”

He concluded by asserting that both the state government and the SIT were misleading the public. “If the Assam government, SIT, and CID fail to understand the legal requirements of this case, justice for Zubeen Garg will remain a distant dream. They are only pretending to investigate,” Gogoi said.

Also Read: "I Will Come To Zubeen Kshetra At Anytime", Akhil Gogoi Challenges Govt. SOP