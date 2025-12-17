Akhil Gogoi Questions Zubeen Garg Death Probe, Alleges Evidence and Names Missing

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi held a press conference, raising concerns over the charge sheet and investigative process in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg. Gogoi alleged that critical evidence and key individuals were omitted or inadequately represented in the investigation.

At the press meet, Gogoi detailed alleged negligence and misconduct by several individuals present during the fatal yacht incident:

Siddharth Sharma allegedly forced the victim to swim in weakened and semi-conscious conditions, ignored medical advice, and failed to provide a life jacket despite the victim’s history of epilepsy. Gogoi claimed Sharma prioritised personal financial gain and investments over the victim’s safety.

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami , despite being closely associated with the victim since 2013, allegedly failed to intervene when the victim was in danger and misled other witnesses during critical moments.

Shyamkanu Mahanta reportedly provided alcohol to the victim against medical advice, failed to make safety arrangements during the trip, and delayed medical intervention, causing a critical 75-minute gap before ambulance care.

Amritprabha Mahanta allegedly encouraged excessive drinking, allowed the victim to swim without a life jacket, and recorded videos instead of taking immediate rescue action.

Sandipan Garg is accused of urging the victim to swim long distances in the sea despite visible intoxication, delaying rescue, and failing to prevent life-threatening situations.

Gogoi criticised the SIT charge sheet, claiming it excluded the main organiser, Minsoiter of Pabitra Margherita, the Assam Association president, and NRIs present on the yacht. He also alleged that key authorities, including the Indian Ambassador in Singapore and the Foreign Excursions Department, were not mentioned. According to Gogoi, out of a 305-page SIT report, only 13 pages cover the main allegations, with crucial evidence detailed in just six pages.

Gogoi further stated that the SIT collected only limited information from Singapore, including half a litre of seawater, map sketches, and video recordings, and that the investigating officers did not travel to Singapore to verify facts. Most of the evidence, he claimed, was obtained from Garima Shaikia Garg, but key omissions in the charge sheet raise questions about the thoroughness of the investigation.

Through the press meet, Gogoi urged authorities to revisit the investigation to ensure transparency and accountability, highlighting what he described as serious lapses that potentially endangered the victim’s life.

