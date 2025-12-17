BJP Alleges Akhil Gogoi Keeps “Hidden Connections” with Accused Linked to Zubeen Garg Case

In a dramatic escalation of the Zubeen Garg death case, the Assam BJP on December 17 accused SivasagarMLA and Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi of maintaining “secret links” with the accused. The allegation comes after Gogoi claimed on social media that he had obtained a copy of the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT)-- a document officially restricted to jail authorities and authorised family members.

Advertisment

Addressing the media from Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP spokesperson Advocate Jayanta Kumar Goswami called Gogoi’s claim “highly suspicious” and questioned his ties with the accused. He clarified that, as per PRC Case No. 4084/2025 by the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court, Kamrup (Metro), copies of the chargesheet were sent only to the jail authorities where the seven accused, including Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, are lodged.

A pen drive containing the chargesheet was handed exclusively to authorised family members present in court. “No copy of the chargesheet has been provided to any third party so far,” Goswami said.

The BJP alleged that if Gogoi did obtain the chargesheet, it could only have come from the accused or their authorised family members, suggesting undisclosed connections. Goswami further accused the MLA of repeatedly attempting to discredit the SIT’s chargesheet and indirectly shielding the accused, “behaving like their defence lawyer.” He also claimed Gogoi was part of a larger effort to intimidate government witnesses, potentially affecting the prosecution.

Highlighting the administration’s role, the BJP said that under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Home Department completed the SIT investigation within 86 days and filed the chargesheet, enabling a swift judicial process.