Assam

Akhil Gogoi Referred To Bengaluru Hospital For Improved Treatment

Further treatment of the MLA from Assam will continue at the Narayana Health Hospital.
Akhil Gogoi has been referred to Narayana Hospital in Bengaluru | FILE
Akhil Gogoi has been referred to Narayana Hospital in Bengaluru | FILE
Pratidin Time

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has been referred to Narayana Health Hospital in Bengaluru after his health worsened on Monday.

According to reports, Akhil Gogoi, who has been undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for heart related ailments, was referred for improved treatment.

Meanwhile, doctors at GMCH have allowed him to go home today, reports stated. From there, he will be travelling to Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Further treatment of the MLA from Assam will continue at the Narayana Health Hospital.

It may be noted that Gogoi had been admitted to a hospital in Delhi on October 26 after his health suddenly deteriorated.

Also Read
Special Campaign 2.0: Indian Railways to Switch to Paperless Working Mode
Akhil Gogoi
Bengaluru
Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)
Better Treatment

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com