Special Campaign 2.0: Indian Railways to Switch to Paperless Working Mode

In a bid to reduce paper waste in Indian Railways, the Government of India recently launched a Special Campaign to turn Indian Railways completely paperless.

Inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for focusing on cleanliness all around, reducing the pendency of public grievances and improving work culture at the workplace, the Ministry of Railways decided to launch a special initiative namely, campaign 2.0.

An official statement of the Ministry of Railways said that a sequel of the campaign was launched in September named 'Special Campaign 2.0' from 02.10.2022 to 31.10.22, with increased ambit and targets to further promote cleanliness and good governance in all spheres of working throughout the country which has been a huge success.

In accordance with the philosophy of the Special Campaign 2.0, Ministry of Railways had set a much wider scope for itself in all spheres of its work keeping in view the Indian Railway's presence over the length and breadth of the country.

Accordingly, it took up all 7337 stations for the Cleanliness Campaign, which is a mammoth task in itself, with emphasis on mechanized cleaning of stations, and cleanliness of trains including approaches to major stations, collection & safe disposal of plastic and other waste. One such effort by Bangalore Railway Station was appreciated by the Prime Minister.

The statement further read that from Oct 2 onwards, the Ministry of Railways conducted more than 9000 cleanliness campaigns covering all stations, offices, workshops, Production Units and other offices.

The 100% target has already been achieved in this regard. More than One lakh eighty-six thousand physical files and around 30000 e-files have been reviewed. All employees from top to bottom were pro-actively involved in the disposal of pending matters including VIP/MP/MLA references and Parliamentary, State Govt/PMO References/Public Grievances and Appeals.

round 80% liquidation has already been achieved on several parameters. On the last day of Special Campaign 2.0, the Ministry of Railways disposed of more than 3000 VIP References, 160 State Govt References and more than 2.6 lakhs Public Grievances.

Campaigns are being closely supervised and held by Senior officers of the units who are taking rounds of their offices frequently to spread importance and awareness. More than Rs 33 crores worth of office scrap has been disposed-off during the campaign period and space freed to the tune of 16000 sq feet.

As part of Special Campaign 2.0, a series of awareness programmes including "NukkadNatak" (street shows) were organized across the Railways which was not only impactful but also had an indelible mark and was well appreciated by one and all.

Several other initiatives have also been taken during this Campaign which include the development of IT applications for online processing and disposal of VIP(MP/MLA) References and Parliamentary References such as matters raised during Zero Hour and under Section 377 in Parliament by MPs.

Another module relating to real-time monitoring of parliamentary references has also been developed on similar lines with all features of MIS built for monitoring VIP references.