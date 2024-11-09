Akhil Gogoi Seeks CBI Inquiry Against CM Sarma & Rakibul Hussain

Akhil Gogoi’s comment came as a direct attack on both of them when he said both of them are now nude and people of Assam has understood this fact. He further said that it is same percent true that illegal appointments were done by both of them. However, Gogoi said that he doesn’t understand whether this was done by taking bribe or for political interests.

He alleged that both Rakibul and Himanta have looted Assam for creating their own vote banks while behaving as if they are ‘zamindars’ of Assam.