Akhil Gogoi Seeks CBI Inquiry Against CM Sarma & Rakibul Hussain

Taking a jibe, Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Saturday alleged that neither Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma nor Congress MP Rakibul Hussain is free from illegal government job recruitment. Gogoi said that both of them have given jobs illegally and both of them are corrupt.
Referring to a heated exchange of words between Sarma and Hussain recently, Gogoi came out with these allegations today.
Recently, in an election campaign gathering, Rakibul Hussain said that some of those who he gave jobs are now opposing him. Himanta Biswa Sarma then targeted him saying that it became apparent how Rakibul Hussain gave jobs in his stronghold Samaguri. In return, Rakibul counter-attacked Himanta.
Akhil Gogoi’s comment came as a direct attack on both of them when he said both of them are now nude and people of Assam has understood this fact. He further said that it is same percent true that illegal appointments were done by both of them. However, Gogoi said that he doesn’t understand whether this was done by taking bribe or for political interests.
He alleged that both Rakibul and Himanta have looted Assam for creating their own vote banks while behaving as if they are ‘zamindars’ of Assam.
Gogoi also has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter of illegal recruitment against both Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rakibul Hussain.
He said in his statement that as the president of Raijor Dal he urges the government to initiate CBI inquiry into illegal appointments by both Rakibul Hussain and Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Gogoi also mentioned that Rakibul Hussain is perhaps facing the toughest contest this time in Samaguri for the by-polls where his son Tanzil Husain is the Congress candidate.