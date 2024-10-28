Raijor Dal to Contest All 126 Constituencies in 2026: Akhil Gogoi

As the political temperature rises in Assam, Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi on Monday issued a powerful denunciation of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and the party's current leadership.
In a striking statement, Akhil claimed that Gaurav's recent decisions reflect a “dictatorial mindset” that disrespects not only party members but also undermines collective efforts for progress.
Akhil emphasized, “Our party has been insulted,” asserting that Gaurav’s actions could yield short-term electoral gains but would ultimately inflate his ego: “Even if Gaurav’s party secures the Behali seat, it will only increase his arrogance.” He urged Gaurav to “abandon his arrogance and embrace reality,” stressing that Congress cannot defeat the BJP alone.
“Congress cannot rely solely on minority areas to win elections,” Akhil argued. “In Assam and nationally, they can only succeed through alliances and coalitions.” He believes that a unified front comprising leftist and indigenous parties, along with Congress, is crucial to ousting the "communal and fascist" BJP from power.
Akhil went on to critique the current Congress leadership, stating, “Until Rahul Gandhi, Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Borah, and Gaurav Gogoi accept this reality, we cannot change the status quo.” He described Congress as being “lost,” suggesting that they need to take a step back and reevaluate their strategies. “They must publicly seek forgiveness for their mistakes,” he asserted, warning that Bhupen Borah’s media maneuvers are simply misleading.
Notably, just a few days ago, Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah extended an invitation to the CPI(ML) candidate in Behali, urging him to withdraw in favor of a unified front for the 2026 elections. "On October 27, I will travel to Behali to request the CPI(ML) candidate to step down," Borah announced.
Akhil urged Congress to stop making “undemocratic statements” and to recognize the need for genuine representation of the people. “Congress thinks it can survive on the goodwill of regional parties, but they are living in a fantasy,” he said.
He criticized Gaurav’s unilateral decision regarding candidate nominations in Behali, highlighting the lack of consultation: “Gaurav did not consult us before making this decision,” he pointed out, adding, “Such arrogance must be curbed.”
As the state assembly elections loom, Akhil announced that Raijor Dal is prepared to contest all 126 constituencies. “We will contest in all 126 constituencies,” he declared, asserting that no coalition can form a government without the participation of the Raijor Dal: “No one can govern without the Raijor Dal.”
In closing, Akhil challenged Congress to shed its outdated governance methods and reconnect with the electorate: “Congress must stop its undemocratic ways and truly represent the people.”
With Assam's political future in flux, Akhil Gogoi stands firm, ready to ensure that Raijor Dal remains a significant player in shaping the region's destiny.