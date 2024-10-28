Raijor Dal to Contest All 126 Constituencies in 2026: Akhil Gogoi

Akhil went on to critique the current Congress leadership, stating, “Until Rahul Gandhi, Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Borah, and Gaurav Gogoi accept this reality, we cannot change the status quo.” He described Congress as being “lost,” suggesting that they need to take a step back and reevaluate their strategies. “They must publicly seek forgiveness for their mistakes,” he asserted, warning that Bhupen Borah’s media maneuvers are simply misleading.