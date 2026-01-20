Akhil Gogoi Slams AIUDF Over Rajya Sabha Polls, Predicts Zero Seats in 2026

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has once again stirred Assam’s opposition politics with a series of blunt and politically loaded remarks, setting a clear deadline for the formation of a united opposition alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing a massive public meeting of Raijor Dal at Pathimari in the Chenga constituency, Gogoi said that while his party has not placed any preconditions for opposition unity, it will not hesitate to contest independently if its concerns are ignored, particularly in minority-dominated constituencies of Lower Assam.

Gogoi stated that if the Congress does not leave two to four minority Muslim-dominated constituencies of Lower Assam to the Raijor Dal, the party will engage in a friendly contest with the Congress in those constituencies.

However, asserting confidence in a broader opposition alliance, Gogoi claimed that unity among anti-BJP forces is “almost 100 per cent certain.” He went a step further by issuing an informal deadline, urging the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president to complete the alliance process by January 31.

According to Gogoi, opposition unity is not merely an electoral arrangement but a political necessity to defeat what he termed as two communal forces, the BJP and the AIUDF.

Gogoi also made strong comments on the Rajya Sabha elections, indicating that the opposition alliance may not field a single candidate despite three seats falling vacant.

“Even if an opposition candidate is fielded, their victory would depend on AIUDF votes. But AIUDF is not trustworthy,” Gogoi said, alleging that several AIUDF MLAs had previously accepted large sums of money to vote in favour of the BJP during earlier Rajya Sabha elections.

Taking his attack a notch higher, Gogoi openly questioned Chenga MLA Ashraful Hussain of the AIUDF, demanding that he publicly disclose how much money he allegedly received during the past Rajya Sabha and Presidential elections.

“Let Ashraful Hussain tell the people how much money he took during the Rajya Sabha and Presidential elections,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi further claimed that the AIUDF party would be “wiped out” in the 2026 Assembly elections. He asserted that AIUDF’s performance would be reduced to zero seats across Assam and confidently claimed that Ashraful Hussain’s defeat in Chenga is “guaranteed.

