"Raijor Dal Will Defend People’s Rights, BJP and AIUDF Must Be Rejected": Says Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal intensified its election preparations in the minority-dominated constituencies of Chenga and Mandia in Barpeta ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. On Saturday, party president Akhil Gogoi addressed a massive public rally at Dangra in Chenga, drawing thousands of supporters.

Gogoi said that in the upcoming elections, Congress, Raijor Dal, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) will contest together. “As the Congress supports us, we will extend our support to Congress,” he added. Raijor Dal has already announced its candidature in Chenga and has begun mobilising public support. Thousands of residents have pledged to back the party in the polls, Gogoi said.

The rally also marked the anticipated entry of suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed from Baghbor, who is expected to formally join Raijor Dal following his participation in the Mandia constituency rally on Monday.

Gogoi criticised AIUDF and its local leaders, particularly Ashraful Hussain, for policies he said are against public interest. He promised that a Raijor Dal government would address key issues, including land deed distribution, flood and erosion relief, irrigation for farmers, and free diesel for agriculture. He also urged minority voters who have historically supported other parties to back Raijor Dal this time.

Highlighting alleged political malpractice, Gogoi accused the BJP of attempting to remove thousands of voters’ names from electoral rolls in Barpeta constituencies to manipulate the election outcome. He called on citizens to reject the BJP and AIUDF, administering an oath among rally participants to this effect.

Other leaders present at the rally included Moniruz Zaman, Meraj Wachikur Rahman, and Raijor Dal Barpeta district office-bearers Newazul Haque and Kazi Nazimul Haque.

