Akhil Gogoi Slams Congress Rift, Reaffirms Commitment to Anti-BJP Unity

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi has once again trained his guns on the Congress party, citing internal conflicts within the opposition as a major hurdle to defeating the ruling BJP in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Speaking to the media in Sivasagar on Thursday, Gogoi emphasised the urgent need for opposition unity and hinted that an alliance with the Congress is “inevitable.”

Recalling a recent meeting with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi took a dig at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent political branding. “We don’t even understand what 3G or 4G politics means. I don’t know what plans the Chief Minister has with this 3G narrative,” he said. Responding to efforts by some to isolate him politically, he added, “As long as the people continue to love Akhil Gogoi, no one can isolate or domesticate him.”

Referencing his grassroots involvement, Gogoi said, “During the panchayat elections, I myself didn’t take it seriously.” However, he admitted, “There has been no real alliance yet due to internal strife within the Congress.”

He pointed to the friction between senior Congress leaders Bhupen Kumar Borah and Gaurav Gogoi as a roadblock to unity. “Bhupen Kumar Borah wanted an alliance during the bypolls, but Gaurav did not. When Gaurav wants it, others oppose it,” he stated. “The Congress knows it cannot win elections without Raijor Dal, and we also know we can’t win without them,” Gogoi asserted.

Blaming a lack of unity for the opposition’s past failures, Gogoi said, “There are certain elements within Congress that create obstacles, but an alliance is inevitable. This time, Raijor Dal will not remain silent.”

He also hinted at a timeline for forming an alliance. “We had given time till May 30. It might shift slightly, but the alliance will happen,” he said.

Gogoi launched a sharp attack on individuals within the political landscape whom he accused of masquerading as nationalists. “People like Jakir Hussain Sikdar are with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. You can see which MLAs are leaning towards the government,” he said. “Many wear the mask of nationalism but act as brokers in reality,” he added.

Speaking on minority politics, Gogoi questioned the role of the AIUDF. “Should we push minorities toward AIUDF? If we bring them back to the mainstream, does it make us anti-national?” he asked. “It was Raijor Dal that worked hard to show AIUDF the door. If the people believe minorities should stay with AIUDF, they should tell me directly,” Gogoi added.

On a more personal note, Gogoi expressed warmth toward Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha, acknowledging his support during the 2021 elections. “I love Shrinkhal. I consider his father as my own and his mother as mine. Let Shrinkhal join a party and lead a movement,” he said.

In a gesture of support, Gogoi pledged financial aid to Chaliha if he decides to contest the elections. “If he contests from Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s party in Sivasagar, I will support him with ₹2 lakh. The day he files his nomination, I will go to his house and hand over the money,” he declared.

