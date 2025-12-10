Akhil Gogoi Slams Govt Over Tourist Harassment, Calls Zubeen Probe ‘Political Deception’

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday issued a sharp rebuke over the alleged harassment of a foreign woman tourist during the Post Malone concert in Guwahati, calling the incident “extremely serious” and damaging to Assam’s global image.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said events meant to boost tourism must never become platforms for misconduct. “Not only Assam, but the entire country has been disgraced before the world. Assam must never be put to shame on the global stage again,” he said, urging Assam Police to take the strictest possible action.

Terms SIT Charge Sheet in Zubeen Garg Case “Incomplete, Misleading”

Gogoi also reacted to the Special Investigation Team’s charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg death probe, asserting that it “cannot deliver justice.” According to him, the charge sheet focuses excessively on the alleged intention behind a murder, despite international findings suggesting otherwise.

He cited the report submitted by Singapore authorities, which clarified that Zubeen Garg’s death was not a murder. “If that is the case, why is the investigation being framed around a murder narrative? Such an inquiry will not yield the truth,” he remarked.

Calling the charge sheet “incomplete” and “a deception,” Gogoi alleged that the investigation was being politically weaponised. He accused the Chief Minister of using the singer’s death for political gain and claimed that individuals such as Sagar and Jui were being unfairly targeted as the “central focus” of the probe.

He further alleged that the charge sheet appears to attempt linking the case with financial irregularities and may even introduce personal matters to tarnish the late singer’s legacy.

“CM Fighting Only for His Own Survival”

Responding to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent declaration that the upcoming election would be “a war against outsiders,” Gogoi said the statement was politically motivated and driven by insecurity.

“The Chief Minister is fighting only for his own political survival. The BJP and the present government will be swept away like shifting sand in this election,” the MLA asserted.

