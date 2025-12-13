Akhil Gogoi Slams Zubeen Garg Chargesheet, Calls It ‘Piece of Paper’ Filed for Political Cover

Assam MLA and activist Akhil Gogoi has strongly criticised the chargesheet filed in the Zubeen Garg murder case, calling it a “worthless piece of paper” and alleging that it was politically motivated to protect the BJP ahead of the 2026 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media, Gogoi said the chargesheet, filed under Section 208, fails to meet basic legal standards. “A genuine chargesheet must clearly show where the investigation was conducted, who committed the murder, how the accused were taken to the scene, and a reconstruction of the crime.

None of these essential elements is present in the document filed yesterday,” he said.

Gogoi specifically named Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Amritprabha Mahanta as accused.

He stressed that if they are guilty, strict action must be taken and that solid, international-level evidence, potentially from Singapore, must be collected to establish the truth.

He alleged that the chargesheet was filed hastily to give the impression that justice had been done, while concealing the full facts from the public.

“If Zubeen Garg was brought from Singapore, the document does not even carry his proper signature. Statements must be recorded from the rescue team, ambulance driver, post-mortem doctor, and all other relevant officials, even via video conferencing if necessary,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi also criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that despite the CM’s engagement with Singaporean authorities, the people of Assam remain uninformed.

“The Chief Minister claims he has done his work, but filing a chargesheet alone is not enough. There must be Chargesheet No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3, with proper investigation teams sent to Singapore,” he said.

He further noted that the chargesheet only mentions the alleged motive, that the murder was committed for money and claimed that motive alone cannot establish guilt.

“What was filed yesterday is not a real chargesheet; it is merely a paper application designed to protect certain individuals and shield the BJP from political fallout,” he said.

Gogoi also criticised the BJP’s broader policies, alleging that the party has deliberately failed to provide tribal recognition to six communities in Assam. He urged the leadership of these communities to remain vigilant and understand the political strategy behind the government’s actions.

Concluding his remarks, Gogoi reiterated that the public must recognise that the chargesheet is not legally valid and that the truth of the Zubeen Garg case is being deliberately hidden from Assam’s citizens.