“It’s Not About Justice, It’s About Politics”: Akhil Gogoi on Zubeen's Chargesheet

MLA Akhil Gogoi has strongly reacted to the submission of the chargesheet in the death case of Zubeen Garg, accusing the state government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of manipulating the investigation for political gain.

Speaking on the matter, Gogoi claimed that over the past 84 days, instead of addressing the demands of the people for justice, the Chief Minister created a controlled narrative to shape public perception.

Gogoi alleged that the charge sheet does not establish Garg’s death as a murder. “The incident occurred in Singapore and was investigated by the CID office here. How was a charge sheet prepared without sending the investigating officer to the location?” he questioned.

He added that the document appears more like a political manifesto intended to prevent BJP workers from facing backlash during the election period rather than a genuine investigative report.

According to Gogoi, although the Chief Minister mentioned the motive behind the incident, the charge sheet provides no details on how the alleged crime occurred.

He also criticised the submission of thousands of documents and complaints, asserting that such submissions are meaningless if the investigation did not even inspect the site where Garg’s body was found.

“The charge sheet is not aimed at punishing the guilty. Instead, it seems to allow them to evade justice." He further alleged that the entire exercise was politically motivated, designed to control dynamics during elections, rather than to serve justice.

