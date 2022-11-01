Akhil Gogoi Travels to Bengaluru for Advanced Treatment

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi who was referred to Bengaluru for improved treatment due to his worsening health conditions has reached the city on Tuesday.

Akhil Gogoi will be diagnosed at the Narayana Health Hospital.

It may be noted that the Sivasagar MLA had been admitted to a hospital in Delhi on October 26 after his health suddenly deteriorated.

He was then shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He was undergoing treatment for heart related ailments.

He was referred to the Narayana Hospital after his health worsened on Monday.