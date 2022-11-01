India Hands Over 200 Vehicles To Nepal For Use In General Elections

On Nepal's request, the Indian government on Tuesday handed over 200 vehicles to the Himalayan country that would be utilized at the time of general elections slated for the 20th of this month.

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, handed over vehicles to Minister for Finance, Janardan Sharma, as a gift of India for logistical support to various Nepali institutions for the conduct of elections.

"On the request of the Government of Nepal, the Government of India has provided us with 200 vehicles. On behalf of the Government of Nepal, I thank the Indian Government via the Indian ambassador. These vehicles would be utilized at the time of election by security forces, Election Commission and other concerned bodies. I again thank the Indian ambassador for expediting our request and swift handover," Finance Minister Janardan Sharma said while addressing the event held in Kathmandu at the Ministry of Finance.

Out of 200 vehicles 120 will be utilized by security forces and 80 vehicles by the Election Commission of Nepal. These vehicles would be useful in further augmenting the logistical arrangements of various institutions of Nepal across the country for conducting the polls.