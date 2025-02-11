Akhil Gogoi Urges Opposition Unity Ahead of 2026 Assam Assembly Elections

In a significant call for political unity, Akhil Gogoi, the president of the Raijor Dal and the legislator from Sibasagar constituency, stressed the importance of opposition parties coming together to challenge the BJP in the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

During a press meeting held in Sivasagar, Gogoi pointed out that the recent Delhi elections demonstrated the crucial role of opposition unity in effectively taking on the BJP. He also noted that similar outcomes were witnessed in Haryana's elections, yet expressed concern that despite these examples, many have failed to recognize the importance of unity within the opposition.

Gogoi emphasized that the opposition's criticism of the BJP has remained limited to statements without a sincere commitment to unity. He warned that without a united front, defeating the BJP, a "formidable force," and protecting democracy would be nearly impossible.

He further stated that merely strengthening party organizations is insufficient. For the opposition to succeed in defeating the BJP, all parties must unite. A cohesive, unified campaign, Gogoi believes, would lead to far more favourable outcomes than individual efforts.

Addressing the Congress party's fragmented approach, Gogoi urged them to come together and work as one. He also called for a meeting of all opposition parties in the coming days to discuss and finalize their strategy for the 2026 elections.

Gogoi concluded by expressing confidence that the Raijor Dal, whether contesting independently or as part of a coalition, will secure a larger share of seats in the 2026 elections. He reiterated that opposition unity is crucial to defeat the BJP’s “fascist and communal” agenda.

