Kejriwal, Top AAP Leaders Face Legal Heat Over MLA Poaching Allegations

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is expected to initiate legal action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Sanjay Singh, after failing to receive a response to its notice regarding alleged poaching attempts by the BJP, according to reports.

If no reply is received, the ACB may formally request the Delhi Police to take legal steps against the AAP leaders in the coming days.

The notice from the ACB was issued on February 7 to AAP leader Mukesh Ahlawat, citing allegations that the BJP attempted to bribe AAP MLAs to defect. A similar notice was also sent to AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking his presence for an investigation into these claims. The ACB requested information regarding the identities of the 16 AAP MLAs allegedly offered bribes, the contents of tweets posted by these MLAs concerning the poaching attempts, the identities of those accused of offering the bribes, and any additional evidence supporting these allegations made by Kejriwal and other AAP members on social media.

Kejriwal had earlier accused the BJP of trying to lure AAP candidates with offers of Rs 15 crore each and ministerial positions, a claim the BJP has strongly denied. "Some agencies are claiming that the ‘Gali Galoch party’ (referring to BJP) is set to win over 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls, offering Rs 15 crore each and ministerial berths if they switch sides," Kejriwal alleged. He further questioned, "If BJP is truly winning 55 seats, why are they trying to break our candidates? These fake surveys are being used to mislead and pressure our leaders. But not a single one of our people will fall for this."

The allegations emerged just two days before the vote counting for the Delhi Assembly elections. With AAP remaining unresponsive to ACB’s queries, legal action appears imminent.

