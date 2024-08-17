Akon Bora Resigns from Election and PAC Committees of APCC

Former Assam Minister and Senior Congress leader Akon Bora submitted his resignation from both the Election Committee and the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on August 16, 2024.
In a formal letter addressed to All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, Bora conveyed his decision with a profound sense of respect and responsibility.
Bora's resignation follows careful consideration and is described as a move not taken lightly. He reaffirmed his steadfast dedication and loyalty to the Indian National Congress, emphasizing that his commitment to the party's ideals and values remains undiminished.
Bora highlighted that he has been honored to serve the party and the state throughout his political career and will continue to support the party and the state with the same zeal and dedication.
Meanwhile, in another development, Bhupen Kumar Borah, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, has made an important appointment. Gopal Chandra Sarma has been designated as the Incharge President of the Guwahati City District Congress Committee, effective immediately.