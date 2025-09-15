AKRASU Stages Massive Protest for ST Status, Demands Kamatapur as Separate State

Goalpara turned into a centre of protest as the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRASU) staged a massive walking demonstration demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and a separate Kamatapur state. The protest march, which began from Solmari and continued up to Agia, witnessed the participation of over five thousand Koch Rajbongshi people.

Despite adverse weather, demonstrators marched in large numbers, raising slogans such as “BJP Go Back” and voicing resentment over decades of neglect. AKRASU leaders asserted that the Koch Rajbongshi community has been systematically deprived of its rights and warned of intensifying their movement if demands remain unmet. The protest highlighted the growing discontent within the community over political inaction.

