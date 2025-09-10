Police Lathi-Charge Leaves Koch Rajbongshi Protesters Bloodied in Dhubri

The Koch Rajbongshi community’s long-simmering demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status exploded into fury on Wednesday in Dhubri's Golokganj, where a peaceful protest ended in a violent police crackdown. The confrontation left the region shaken, its people bloodied, and its anger deeper than ever.

The rally, organised under the banner of the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) and allied groups, was meant to be a renewed call for justice. Thousands had gathered with placards, slogans, and determination. But their chants for recognition were met with lathis. Police allegedly launched a sudden baton charge on the swelling crowd, striking indiscriminately. By the time order was restored, nearly a hundred protestors were left injured—some with bleeding heads, others being carried away by fellow demonstrators to hospitals.

The brutality of the crackdown has triggered an outpouring of rage. Community leaders warned that the state would have to “bear the consequences” of treating an indigenous population with such disdain. “We are the descendants of Naranarayan and Chilarai. Our history is written in blood and sacrifice,” one leader declared, his voice hoarse with anger. “The demand for ST recognition is our birthright. No amount of lathi charges can erase that. By beating down indigenous people, the government has only revealed its true face—and the public has understood it well.”

For the Koch Rajbongshis—one of Assam’s oldest indigenous communities—the struggle for ST recognition has spanned decades, marked by broken promises from successive governments. They argue that the denial of constitutional recognition has pushed them to the margins, leaving their youth unemployed, their culture vulnerable, and their political voice weakened.

Meanwhile, in Upper Assam, the Moran community staged a massive show of strength the same day. An estimated 30,000 people took to the streets in protest, warning the BJP government of electoral consequences if their demand for ST status was not addressed immediately.

The Morans declared their recognition as “long overdue” and vowed to continue their agitation until the government fulfils their long-pending demand. “No ST, no vote,” was the clear message from the swelling crowd.