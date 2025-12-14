AKRSU & Ten Koch Rajbongshi Bodies Meet Minister Ranoj Pegu Over ST Status Report

A delegation of the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU), along with ten Koch Rajbongshi organisations, held a crucial meeting with Assam Tribal Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu in Dispur to discuss the long-pending issue of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The meeting primarily focused on the tribalisation report, with the Koch Rajbongshi organisations urging the state government to expedite its submission to the Centre. The groups appealed for the report to be forwarded to New Delhi at the earliest, stressing the urgency of the matter.

Reiterating their long-standing demand, the organisations called upon the government to grant ST status to six communities before the 2026 Assembly elections. While expressing satisfaction over the government’s recent decisions, the leaders made it clear that the community is not fully content and will continue its movement until tribal status is formally granted.

“We will not sit idle until tribalisation is ensured,” leaders asserted, indicating that the agitation would continue if delays persist.

The Koch Rajbongshi organisations also announced plans to meet key central authorities, including the Registrar General of India (RGI), the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) and the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, to press for swift action on the report.

Meanwhile, AKRASU issued a stern warning against any opposition to the tribalisation of the six communities, stating that resistance from tribal bodies could significantly alter the socio-political situation in Assam.

Leaders of AKRASU and the ten Koch Rajbongshi organisations are scheduled to leave for Delhi on Tuesday to meet the Union Tribal Affairs Minister and pursue their demands at the national level.

