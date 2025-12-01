“Division-Based Policy Will Harm Koch-Rajbongshi Unity”: AKRSU

The Upper-Middle Unit of all Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) held a press conference addressing the ongoing debate over Scheduled Tribe recognition for six communities in Assam.

Central Secretary of the Upper-Middle Unit, Shankar Dutta, expressed the organisation’s strong dissatisfaction with the state government’s approach. He criticised the “divide-and-rule” policy that, in his view, undermines the demand for equal recognition of all Koch-Rajbongshi communities.

Dutta said the newly proposed ST status for certain sub-groups in the valley does not justify unequal treatment. “All Koch-Rajbongshi communities across Assam must receive equal recognition,” he asserted.

He further described the GoM report submitted by the government as “merely a lollipop” and accused the authorities of creating potential conflicts among communities by adopting a division-based model.

The union also questioned why the sensitive issue of tribal recognition was not raised properly during the Winter Session of the Assembly, Why leav the matter pending until 29 November for the last topic.

Dutta highlighted that while the Chief Minister publicly announces ordinary welfare schemes, a critical issue like ST recognition was handled superficially.

Concluding, the KRSU stated that they are not satisfied with the GoM report and promised to raise the matter appropriately during the upcoming Assembly elections.

