Alcohol Consumption Prohibited at Zubeen's Memorial, CM Vows Strict Action

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday outlined the state government’s plans to ensure that the memorial for late singer Zubeen Garg, popularly known as Zubeen Kshetra, is well-organized and upholds the artist’s legacy while promising strict action against any misconduct at the site.

Addressing reporters after a cabinet meeting, the CM said the government has advised the District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) to engage with Sonapur residents to formulate the rules and regulations for the memorial. “No one, under any circumstances, should consume alcohol within the memorial premises. Strict action will be taken against violators. Zubeen Garg should not be linked to alcohol in any way,” Sarma stated.

The CM emphasized the importance of preserving Zubeen’s image as a cultural asset for Assam: “Even 100 years from now, the youth should remember Zubeen Garg as a singer and cultural icon, not associate him with alcohol. It is a wrong image that some people are trying to create in Sonapur, and we will never tolerate it.”

Highlighting Zubeen’s significance, Sarma compared his legacy to that of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, saying, “We want to keep Zubeen alive as an artist and a cultural asset, just as Assam has kept Bhupen Hazarika alive in memory and spirit.”

The CM also addressed the recent incident of fans pouring wine at the memorial, linking it to attempts by certain groups to misrepresent Zubeen Garg. “People with a Leftist ideology are portraying him as a non-believer. Zubeen was a Shiva devotee and even had a tattoo of Lord Shiva on his body. His cremation was conducted following Hindu rituals,” he clarified.

Sarma further responded to attempts to twist Zubeen’s dialogue from his film Kanchenjunga, where Garg said, “I do not have race, religion or caste, I am Kanchenjunga.” The CM said, “While this line has been used to portray him as a non-believer, Zubeen was a Hindu who worshipped Lord Shiva. Using his dialogue to undermine Sanatan Hindu religion is unacceptable. I am now calling those people for a debate, one month after his passing.”

On the ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, the Chief Minister assured the public: “Whatever is needed to ensure justice, I will do it—even if it requires going to Singapore. Our focus is on delivering results, not pointing fingers. The government will do everything possible to ensure justice in this case.”