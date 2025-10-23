Assam Cabinet Approves Key Industrial, Land, Education and Community Reforms

At a Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a series of key decisions aimed at industrial growth, land rights for indigenous communities, education sector reforms and welfare of ethnic communities.

The Cabinet approved the enhanced project cost for the 500 TPD Methanol and 200 TPD Formalin manufacturing project of Assam Petrochemicals Limited. The revised cost of the project now stands at ₹2,267.22 crore, a move the government says will boost industrial growth and generate employment opportunities in the state.

In a significant step toward ensuring land rights for indigenous people, the Cabinet has approved 224 proposals under Mission Basundhara 2.0 review cases for the allotment of land pattas to indigenous landless families across Assam.

Focusing on the education sector, the Cabinet passed an amendment to The Assam Elementary and Secondary Schools Teachers’ (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which will now be introduced in the Assam Legislative Assembly. The amendment will enable 12,000 contractual teachers under the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) to apply for regularisation of their services.

For the welfare of the Moran and Matak communities, the Cabinet approved the Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and the Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, which will be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session for passage.

The Cabinet also approved the tabling of the Tiwari Commission Report on the 1983 Nellie Massacre in the next session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, marking a significant development in one of the most sensitive chapters of Assam’s history.

