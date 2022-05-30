Alert Citizens Foil Kidnapping Bid In Assam's Duliajan

A kidnapping attempt was foiled by alert citizens near St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School in the oil town of Duliajan in Assam on Monday morning.

As per reports, a gang of four to five miscreants arrived at the school in a luxurious car and allegedly attempted to kidnap a fourth-grade girl by grabbing and pulling her, however, alert locals successfully foiled the kidnapping bid after a heated tug-of-war erupted between both the sides.

During the ordeal, the minor girl sustained minor injuries. The alleged kidnappers reportedly sped away from the scene soon after.

Duliajan police have been informed of the incident and an investigation into the matter is initiated.

Meanwhile, the victim girl has been admitted to the Oil India Hospital in Duliajan for medical attention.

