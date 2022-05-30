Rakesh Tikait Smeared With Black Ink In Bengaluru, Triggers All-Out-Brawl

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was smeared with black ink and attacked with a microphone at a press meet in Bengaluru on Monday.

Visuals show unidentified miscreants approaching Mr Tikait and hitting with a microphone placed before him. Simultaneously, another man threw black ink at him.

Chaos followed as Tikait’s supporters rushed to protect him which later turned into an all-out-brawl with chairs being flung around the venue.

Police informed that three persons have been detained so far for smearing black on the farmer leader.

Tikait, who was the face of the farmers’ protest against the now repealed agricultural laws, had called the press meet to speak about a sting operation in which a Karnataka farmer leader was allegedly caught asking for money.

Following the incident, the farmer leader accused the state BJP government of not providing security at the venue.

"We were doing a press conference when some people came and started hitting us with the mics that were present there. It's Karnataka government and police's failure. It was a conspiracy and needs to be investigated," he told ANI.

