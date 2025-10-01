Alert: NEEPCO Open Four gates Of Doyang Dam, Flood Alert in Golaghat

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) on Wednesday opened four gates of the Doyang Hydro Electric Project in Nagaland, following a rise in water levels due to continuous heavy rainfall on the area.

The release of excess water from the dam is expected to flow downstream into the Dhansiri River through the Doyang, raising concerns of possible flooding in low lying areas of Golaghat district.

NEEPCO has issued an advisory to residents living near riverbanks, urging them to remain cautious.

The Golaghat district administration has also instructed officials of various departments, including disaster response and emergency services, to stay on high alert to tackle any untoward situation.

Locals have been advised not to venture near the river and to strictly follow safety instructions until water levels subside.

The administration has appealed to people in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and cooperate with emergency response teams.

