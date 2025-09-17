Dhansiri River Floods Ravage Numaligarh: Over 20 Villages Inundated After NEEPCO Water Release.

Villages near Numaligarh have been submerged following the rising waters of the Dhansiri River. Areas such as Mithaam Chapori, Jathipotia, Kenduguri, Kardoiguri,and Dushuti mukh, which fall under the Morongi Revenue Circle, are now heavily affected by the floods.
Along with that Leteku Chapori village has also faced the similar situation as roads connecting the village has been destroyed by the flood water.
Agricultural fields and roads lie under water, while reports indicate significant loss of livestock. The situation has worsened after North Eastern Electrical Power limited corporation (NEEPCO) released water from four of its dam gate on the Dhansiri River, leading to the inundation of more than 20 villages.
The surging floodwaters have damaged roads, cutting off communication in several areas. Villagers have been forced to relocate to safer places along with their livestock and essential belongings.
According to locals, “The rising waters have swept away standing crops, including thousands of acres of paddy fields. Even though rescue operations by the NDRF and SDRF are still underway, many people remain stranded in the floodwaters. We urge the local MLA and the government to take immediate action. We have still not recovered from the last flood that struck just two months ago, and now this one has devastated our village even more. Many families have also lost cattle, goats, and poultry.”
They further added that “this flood is far more disastrous than the one that occurred in 2018.”
Authorities have assured that relief measures are underway, but villagers continue to express frustration over inadequate disaster preparedness and lack of timely support.
