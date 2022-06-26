All 36 New Covid-19 Cases In Assam Detected In Kamrup (M)

Assam on Sunday reported 36 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 256. The positivity rate stood at 6.59 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 20 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 546 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and all 36 cases were detected in the Kamrup metropolitan district.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24, 587 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,343. The recovery rate stood at 98.86 per cent.