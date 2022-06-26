Anuradha Sharma Pujari Addresses Asam Sahitya Sabha Gathering Online

The Mumbai branch of the Asam Sahitya Sabha on Saturday organised an online session with noted writer and journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari via Google Meet.

The session began with Mumbai branch’s President Suraiya Jahan welcoming the invited guest Anuradha Sharma Pujari and introducing her to the audience.

The vice-president of the Mumbai branch Ruma Hazarika summed up the professional life and journey of Anuradha Sharma Pujari.

Answering queries put towards her, Pujari said, “The habits of reading books, drawing and the likes start from home. The relationship between humans and nature inspires everything.”