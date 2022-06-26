Anuradha Sharma Pujari Addresses Asam Sahitya Sabha Gathering Online

The Mumbai branch of the Asam Sahitya Sabha on Saturday organised an online session with noted writer and journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari via Google Meet.
The session began with Mumbai branch’s President Suraiya Jahan welcoming the invited guest Anuradha Sharma Pujari and introducing her to the audience.
The vice-president of the Mumbai branch Ruma Hazarika summed up the professional life and journey of Anuradha Sharma Pujari.
Answering queries put towards her, Pujari said, “The habits of reading books, drawing and the likes start from home. The relationship between humans and nature inspires everything.”
The chief of publicity of the Mumbai branch, Debika Borpujari also shared a summary of a famous novel of Pujari titled ‘Mereng’.
Technical assistance for the session was provided by Diksha Khatniar, a member of the Mumbai branch.
It may be noted that Anuradha Sharma Pujari won the Sahitya Akademi Award for her book 'Iyat Ekhon Aranya Asil'.
A renowned novelist, Pujari is also the editor of Sadin, Satsari.